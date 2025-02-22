HMC Capital Limited (HMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

HMC Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About HMC Capital

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

