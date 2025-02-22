HMC Capital Limited (HMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.
