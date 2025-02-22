Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
