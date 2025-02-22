ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declares $0.35 Dividend

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3504 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

ATCO Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. ATCO has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $36.10.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

