ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declares $0.35 Dividend

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3504 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
ATCO Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. ATCO has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $36.10.
About ATCO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.