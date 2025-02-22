Matauro LLC Buys Shares of 23,698 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,297,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
IUSV stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
