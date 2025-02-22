Matauro LLC Takes Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 420,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Archer Aviation makes up approximately 0.9% of Matauro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Matauro LLC owned 0.10% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $6,818,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $6,039,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 12,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 114,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $773,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Diaz purchased 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,667.28. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,729 shares of company stock worth $8,473,770 over the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $9.13 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.13.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

