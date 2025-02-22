Matauro LLC Purchases Shares of 99,808 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,489,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.8% of Matauro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

