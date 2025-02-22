Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 185.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 2.4 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.