Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 800 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 7.2 %
Dutch Bros stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $86.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dutch Bros Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
