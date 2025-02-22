Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 629.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.21. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.