Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $269,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,523,000 after acquiring an additional 541,192 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,405,000 after purchasing an additional 687,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

