Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.62 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

