EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.450-10.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $208.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.