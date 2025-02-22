Lista DAO Trading Up 7.1% This Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $53.46 million and $23.61 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,417.11 or 0.99790385 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,085.04 or 0.99446696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,220,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 187,714,932.36833011 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.27582123 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $38,165,298.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

