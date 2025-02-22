Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 47,785 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,785 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.