52,170 Shares in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG) Purchased by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF makes up 1.5% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Separately, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000.

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXG opened at $49.03 on Friday. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $617.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization.

