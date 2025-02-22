Advantage Trust Co Buys 6,332 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.8% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

