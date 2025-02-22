Advantage Trust Co Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advantage Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

