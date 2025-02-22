Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock worth $473,395,877. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

