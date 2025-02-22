The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.