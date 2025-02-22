RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.0 million-$612.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.130-4.270 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.80. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,195.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.