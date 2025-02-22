Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.50 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $172,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

