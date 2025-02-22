iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.49 and a 12 month high of $102.06.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

