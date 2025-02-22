Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,106 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cooper Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO opened at $88.48 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.55.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

