Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,377,000 after acquiring an additional 648,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

