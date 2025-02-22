Truist Financial Corp Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,590 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

