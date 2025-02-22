Truist Financial Corp Sells 875 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $121.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

