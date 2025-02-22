Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

