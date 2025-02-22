Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

