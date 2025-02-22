Insider Selling: Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Sells 2,901 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $465,001.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,192. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sergey Lukyanov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of Freedom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74.

Freedom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.01. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $164.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Freedom by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freedom by 555.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

