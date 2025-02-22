Matthew Skaruppa Sells 3,284 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,429,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $385.35 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,140,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.