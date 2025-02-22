Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.