Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after buying an additional 3,341,169 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,181,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,396,000 after buying an additional 1,236,671 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

