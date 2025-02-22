Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

