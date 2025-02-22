CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

