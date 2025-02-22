Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

