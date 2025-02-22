Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

