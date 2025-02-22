Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CMG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.