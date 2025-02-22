Truist Financial Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $47.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.12. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.