Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

