Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

UL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 1.1 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. Unilever has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 236.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

