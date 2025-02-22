Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE:SVV opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 1,970,894 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

