Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.50. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 236,558 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

