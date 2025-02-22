Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $4.60. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 119,140 shares traded.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.