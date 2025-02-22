Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as low as $8.36. Secom shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 51,969 shares traded.

Secom Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

