Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

