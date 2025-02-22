CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,030 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $175,697,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

DOC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.58%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

