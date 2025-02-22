CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,067 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 862.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,963,000 after buying an additional 2,766,172 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in UDR by 8,460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1,665.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

