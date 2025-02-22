CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

