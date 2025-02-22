Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

