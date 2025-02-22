Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

